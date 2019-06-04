Stephens inks with Voorhees

Cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County Lady Cougar Basketball standout Scha’Mari Stephens signed Monday, June 3, to continue her basketball career at Voorhees College located in Denmark. The Tigers participate in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Division 1. Stephens was recruited as a guard and committed to the program April 6, 2019.

A four-year varsity letterman at Colleton County, Stephens was named Best Defense and was the recipient of the Cougar Award. She was twice named All-Region and was MVP in the Clash at the Creek Tournament. She also played softball for Colleton County.

According to Stephens, she was recruited after her performance in a Christmas tournament in Orangeburg. “Coach Glover happened to be there and after we’ve played, Coach Smalls introduced us,” said Stephens. “He told me he liked how I played, and he would be interested in offering me.”

“My family and friends were the biggest part of my decision to attend Voorhees,” said Stephens. “Also, the atmosphere there was welcoming and the bond the team shared was something I wanted to be part of while playing the sport I’ve loved since I was a kid. Academics also played a huge role in my decision as it was very important that I had good grades or else I wouldn’t be able to play and achieve my goals.”

“I would like to thank my family and friends for helping me complete this process and pushing me to my fullest potential,” said Stephens. “I would also like to thank my current and previous coaches for making me a better person on and off the court, without them all this wouldn’t be possible, and I am so grateful. I would especially like to thank Coach Perry Smalls, Coach O’Neil, Coach Chisholm and Coach Malone.”

Scha’Mari Stephens is the daughter of Shalarece Murdaugh. She maintains a 3.667 GPA and plans to purse a degree in sports management.