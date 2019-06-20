Special Needs classwork teaches life skills, one cup of coffee at a time

When the 2018-2019 school year started, Colleton County High School Special Needs Teacher Karen Lockerman didn’t even like the smell of coffee. As the school year came to a close, she still shied away from coffee but came to embrace how the beverage changed the lives of her students. This past school year the special needs students began Cougar Coffee. It started out with the students selling teachers, administrators and the classified staff coffee, tea and hot chocolate. Lockerman said she was able to put together Cougar Coffee with community donations. As the school year went along, the students were able to expand the business, adding snacks to their product line and then adding a delivery cart to help handle the orders. “This is my favorite,” Lockerman said. “The students bloomed with this.” “Students learned how to make coffee, make change, social skills, independent navigation and so much more. They became more social (and used great skills at that), began marketing their products, handled money all the way to the deposit and helped with ordering supplies,” Lockerman said. Some became so good at this, they only required limited supervision.” Reuben Goode became Cougar Coffee’s manager and, Lockerman added, “People were calling all day and praising our main cart students (Tyler Linz, J’N’ Deye White and Damian Ferguson). Although the students manning the coffee cart on its rounds were the most visible, Lockerman said many special needs students participated in the program. The funds generated by Cougar Coffee first went to purchase the delivery cart. When the cart broke down, Colleton County High School Principal Cannon provided them a replacement cart. The nine students involved in the operation of Cougar Coffee, accompanied by Lockerman and Special Education Para-Professional Muntaqima Miller, were able to use the proceeds to cover the costs of a special field trip. Cougar Coffee wasn’t the only initiative undertaken by the special needs students at the high school. Cougar Buttons also got up and running. “This is this also a potential moneymaker for the students and special needs program. Actually, Principal Cannon mentioned the idea of Cougar Buttons, so I did a ‘Donors Choose’ and collected enough money to buy the items needed,” Lockerman explained. “We made two-and-one-half inch buttons for birthdays, to promote Cougar Coffee, and for clubs in the school,” Lockerman said. Both programs, in addition to being fundraisers, give the students a chance to begin developing the soft skills to enter the job market. Lockerman said, “We would like to work with the community more and more. If anyone is willing to have a student come and work with them a little here or there, or even participate in job shadowing, please contact Special Services. I have students who are interested in construction, retail stores, cooking, office work, and nursing. “The more we can expose students to the environment, the better chance of producing more independent, successful citizens in the future,” she said. Being responsible citizens, Lockerman said, is the reason behind another program began in January, Cougar Recycling. Since its beginning, Cougar Recycling removed more that 1,000 pounds of paper and plastic out of the waste stream. In response to a grant written by Lockerman, the high school received 50 recycling bins and several carts. Every Monday, the students go out in the high school and collect paper and plastic, then sort it for disposal at a county convenience center. Cougar Recycling isn’t a money maker — the students undertake it to save the environment. “They did it out of the goodness of their hearts.” Lockerman is looking forward to a new initiative that the school district in partnership with the local Walmart, South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation and South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs will implement at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year. Jessica Larson, high school Special Education facilitator, wrote the grant and has worked very hard on this project, according to Lockerman. Lockerman and Miller will be based at Walmart with six students with intellectual disabilities or high-functioning autism. “We will begin the day in a classroom learning basic life-skills such as checkbooks, reading and following directions, and completing applications.” Lockerman said. Each student will then spend the rest of the day in a 10-week internship. During the course of the school year, the students will rotate through three different internships with Lockerman and Miller serving as their job coaches. The expectation is that a local company hires them by the end of the last internship. “We hope to expand this project in the future,” Lockerman added.