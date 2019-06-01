Sorority holds biennial cotillion

Last Updated: May 29, 2019 at 10:16 am

The Xi Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. held its biennial Cotillion on May 4. The theme was “Expressions of Elegance and Grace: Our Pearls.”

Leila W. Williams, president of the Xi Omega Omega Chapter, greeted over 75 family members and friends who gathered to share in the occasion.

After the escorting in the mothers, the debutantes were introduced by the Master and Mistress of Ceremonies Arthur and Leila Williams. After being formally introduced to the audience, the debutantes, their escorts and fathers performed a series of dance routines that were choreographed by Jasmin Davis, a member of Xi Omega Omega.

The 2019 debutantes included: Sigourney Coker, a senior at Wade Hampton High School and daughter of Floyd and Camille Coker, who was escorted by Nakel Pinckney; Dakari Gant, a senior at Colleton County High School and daughter of Tonika Doyle and Michael Gant, who was escorted by Dorian Gant; Nyra Govan, a senior at Woodland High School and daughter of Stacy Govan, who was escorted by Jordan Shaw; and Sarah Ward, a junior at Colleton County High and daughter of Lorine Ward, who was escorted by Antawan Griffin.

Sigourney Coker was crowned Miss Cotillion 2019 and will receive a $1500 scholarship. Dakari Gant was named Miss Congeniality.

Other highlights from the evening included the Challenge to the Debutantes by Breona Mitchell, Miss Cotillion 2017, and recognition of former debutantes who attended. The evening ended with refreshments being served.

The cotillion is the sorority’s opportunity to present to the community young ladies who are demonstrating leadership traits through academic achievement, community service and good citizenship. The sorority’s goal is to continue to nurture these traits as they complete their high school careers and continue their studies at a college or university of their choosing.

The participating debutantes were high school juniors and seniors chosen by Xi Omega Omega Chapter to represent themselves and the chapter as young ladies of high moral and ethical standards. The debutantes experienced educational, cultural and community service activities to enhance their lives in preparation for finer womanhood. Experiences included attending a financial awareness workshop, scholarship essay writing workshop and internet etiquette.

The cotillion is the largest biennial fundraiser for Xi Omega Omega Chapter. Funds raised during this effort go specifically toward special projects, outreach services and scholarships within members’ communities.

Leila Williams served as chairman for the 2019 Cotillion Committee and Edith Bright-Washington served as co-chairman.