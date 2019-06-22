Sign up for next session of summer camp

Last Updated: June 20, 2019 at 9:53 am

Ten Colleton County youngsters enjoyed summer camp at Camp Wildwood in Hampton over the last two weeks. Activities including swimming lessons, arts and crafts, basketball and other camp activities. The camp, sponsored by Colleton County High School SRO Jimmy Wiggins, will have a second session starting June 24. To sign up, call Wiggins at 843-908-4060.