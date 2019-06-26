Shirley Mitchell Corbett | Obituary

WALTERBORO: Mrs. Shirley Mitchell Corbett, 80, of Walterboro, entered into rest surrounded by the love of her family Tuesday morning June 18, 2019, at her daughter’s residence in Walterboro. She was the wife of t32 years at the time of his death in 2007 to Mr. Ralph Lester Corbett Jr.

Born Sept. 28, 1938, in Shelby, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Lonnie M. Mitchell and the late Ray Wilson Mitchell. Shirley was a longtime and talented seamstress, having for years completed alterations for clothing businesses and individuals in the community. Shirley loved people and had a great sense of knowing just the perfect gift and accessory for others. Through that love, she founded the iconic Pandora’s Gift Shop, which was located on Washington Street in the downtown Historic District of Walterboro, a successful enterprise that quickly became the number one-stop for folks in a community she dearly loved. She was a faithful member of Bethel United Methodist Church, having for the past several years served diligently with the church’s Relay for Life Team, and organization in which she strongly supported. Having come from a house that was divided, she was an avid South Carolina Gamecock fan right up to the end, taking every opportunity to embrace her beloved Gamecocks. In years past, with her late husband, she enjoyed fishing and outing with her family in the boat.

Surviving are: six children, Christopher Marion Corbett and his wife Linda of Walterboro, Kimberly Corbett Watson and her husband Henry of Palm Coast, Fla., Sherri Corbett Walker and her husband Bernie of Ravenel, Ralph Lester “Trey” Corbett III and his wife Kathy of Palm Coast, Fla., Terri Corbett Crosby and her husband Steve of Walterboro, and Mitchell Willis Corbett and his wife Karyn of Walterboro; five grandchildren, Mindy Corbett, Wade Crosby and his wife Denise, Kristy Harris and her husband Seth, Tyler Walker, Campbell Crosby, Bailey Crosby, and Cooper Corbett; and five great-grandchildren, Abby Corbett, Brianna Crosby, Logan Corbett, Adalyn Crosby and Emilia Harris. She is also survived by her beloved baby and best fur-friend, “Laska” — a Coton de Tulear. She was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Landon Neal Crosby; and two brothers, Robert Mitchell and William Mitchell.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to the Relay for Life Team at Bethel United Methodist Church, 355 Hampton St., Walterboro, S.C. 29488.

The funeral service was conducted at 11 a.m. Friday June 21, 2019, at Bethel United Methodist Church, 355 Hampton St. in the Historic District of Walterboro. The Rev. Dr. Scott Wachter officiated. Interment followed at 5 p.m. in Cleveland Memorial Park, 1225 College Avenue, Boiling Springs, N.C.

The family received friends during a time of visitation Thursday evening from 6-8 o’clock at The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408.

