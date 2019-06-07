Seniors visit Bells Elementary School

Last Updated: June 5, 2019 at 1:55 pm

Three Colleton County seniors — Gracie Cook, Shadiamond Rivers and Ethan Belew — showed students at Bells Elementary their future during a Senior Walk held May 30 at the school. The three graduating seniors dressed in their caps and gowns, who all started their school careers at Bells Elementary, walked down a hallway lined with elementary students.