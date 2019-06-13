Second suspect arrested in April murder

Last Updated: June 12, 2019 at 11:39 am

A second Walterboro man has been charged in connection with the April 1 murder of Derrick “Malik” Rhodes.

Keyrone Shyane Lemon, 21, of Walterboro, was arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact on June 7.

The arrest affidavit alleges that Lemon assisted Lennon Jerrod Colleton, 30, of Walterboro, in placing Rhodes’ body in the trunk of Rhodes’ vehicle in an effort to conceal and dispose of the body. Colleton was arrested on a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Rhodes after he surrendered at the Colleton County Detention Center on the morning of May 27. Sheriff’s office investigators had negotiated the surrender with Colleton and his attorney for approximately a week.

According to Lemon’s arrest warrant, witness statements provided the probably cause for his arrest on the accessory charge. The arrest warrant was issued on May 13.

Lemon and Colleton were charged in connection with the death of Rhodes, 22, of Walterboro on April 1, the same day Rhodes’ mother filed a missing persons report with the sheriff’s office.

She told the deputy handling the missing person report she last saw her son getting into his black 2014 Honda Accord coupe with another male on the afternoon of April 1. He told his mother he was giving the other man a ride to his home. Rhodes’ mother became concerned when repeated calls to her son went unanswered. Later in the day, his cell phone was turned off.

On April 2, Rhodes’ body was found inside the Honda Accord, which was parked at a boat landing in the Yemassee area. Chief Deputy Coroner Richard Carter was called to the boat landing and pronounced Rhodes dead at 2 p.m. He died from a gunshot wound to the head.