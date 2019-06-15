Scouts provide blessings at Bells
by The Press and Standard | June 15, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: June 12, 2019 at 10:32 am
Girl Scout Troop 4210 donated a blessing box to Bells Elementary School for their take action project and as a good way to give back to their community. The box is located outside Bells school for those who need food or hygiene items or if someone has items they would like to donate.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.