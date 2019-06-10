School district hires new athletic director

The Colleton County School District has announced the hiring of Wayne L.J. Alston as the new district director of athletics for the 2019-2020 school year.

Alston has sixteen years of coaching experience and has spent five years working as an athletic director in school districts across South Carolina. He is currently the athletic director at Battery Creek High School in Beaufort. A graduate of Cambridge College and Winthrop University, he has a bachelor of social work degree and a master of education in school counseling.

Alston is also an experienced school counselor, helping students with college and career planning at several middle and high schools.

“I am very excited to accept this role with Colleton County School District and to have the opportunity to share my athletic vision,” Alston said. “I know that Colleton County athletics is rich with pride and eager to become the best program in the state. Coach Hammond did a great job beginning the process. I know with a lot of hard work and community support, we can continue to take the athletic department forward.”

Colleton County School District Superintendent Franklin Foster said he is excited to have Alston as part of TEAM Colleton. Foster believes Alston’s previous experience as an athletic director will bring success to the school district’s sports programs.