School board names replacement for departing assistant superintendent

Jessica Williams has been named to serve as interim assistant superintendent of curriculum and Instruction. The members of the school board named Williams, following the recommendation of Colleton County School District Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster, to replace Dr. Juliet White during a special board meeting on June 13.

White will leave the district to take a position at another, undisclosed school district. White will leave the school district on June 30.

Williams, currently the district’s director of curriculum and instruction, will serve in the post throughout the 2019-2020 fiscal year, which ends on June 30 of next year. The search for a permanent replacement for White is expected to begin in 2020.

According to a press release issued by the Colleton County School District, “During her time in the assistant superintendent role, White helped launch several innovative initiatives designed to improve student achievement. White also led the district through the AdvanceED District Accreditation process during the 2017-2018 fiscal year. White is leaving to take a new position at another school district.”

Foster thanked White for her strong leadership over the past four years, and added that he wishes White success in her future endeavors.

Williams has worked in the district for over 30 years as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and district administrator.

She has a bachelor’s degree in music education from Winthrop University and a master of education leadership degree from The Citadel. She is currently pursuing a doctorate degree at Walden University.

“I look forward to Mrs. Williams continuing the successful initiatives of our Curriculum and Instruction Department,” Foster said. “I appreciate Mrs. Williams accepting this position to continue to advance our district’s mission.”