School board continues work on budget

Last Updated: June 20, 2019 at 9:37 am

For the second year in a row, the Colleton County School District has approved a continuing resolution that will enable them to continue paying their bills while work continues on building a 2019-2020 fiscal year budget.

The school district passed the continuing resolution during a special meeting held on June 13.

A continuing resolution allows a political subdivision that won’t have its budget in place by July 1 (beginning of the fiscal year) to continue paying its bills in the new fiscal year. The school district continues using the numbers set in the 2018-2019 fiscal year budget until the school board approves the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget.

In the previous fiscal year, both the school district and county government needed to pass continuing resolutions when they were unable to have a budget in place at the start of the new fiscal year. Those delays were attributed to the state legislature’s own delays in formulating a state budget in a timely fashion. Without the state budget in place, the school district and county government were both unsure of what state funding they could anticipate.

The school district’s need for a continuing resolution came about because the school district is still at work developing a balanced budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

Colleton County School Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster updated school board members on the budget work to address a projected $1.1 million deficit in the next budget.

The latest proposed reductions, Foster told the board, include:

• A 10 percent decrease to administrative and support services’ supply accounts allocated for travel, saving the district a total of $144,000.

• A decrease to instructional supply allocations for travel, saving the district $15,270.

• Decreases to utilities spending based on new rates set by Dominion Energy, saving the district $150,000.

Those reductions, along with others brought to the school board’s attention in previous recent meetings, brings the projected deficit down to $632,324.

Foster said that the reductions and other information will be presented to Colleton County Council for consideration as they ponder the school district’s request of a 4.41 operating millage increase to balance the budget.

The proposed millage increase would represent the 2.97 mills that the school district is allowed to seek for the next fiscal year and the possible 1.44 mill increase left on the table in the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

State law caps any millage increase in a formula that is based on population increase and the consumer price index. This fiscal year, the state limited the school district to seeking a maximum of 2.94 mills.

State law also allows a school district to seek the available millage from a previous fiscal year funding formula.

In the previous fiscal year, the state’s millage formula allowed the school district to seek a maximum of a 4.44 mills increase. The county council approved a three mills increase in property taxes for the school district. That left the 1.44 mills still on the table last year.

Each school district’s general operation mill generates $135,636 in revenue for the school district. The 4.41 mills would generate $598,155.

When the state legislature made a major overhaul of school funding aimed at lessening its affect on property owners, that legislation decreed that any increase in operating millage would not be levied against primary residences.

In other words, residents of owner-occupied homes will not see the millage for school operations go up.

Businesses, owners of rental properties and those who own second homes will be the only ones feeling the increase in taxes.

In late May, school district officials appeared at a Colleton County Council budget workshop to request their approval of the increase in property tax for general operations. County council has to sign off on the property tax increase.

At county council’s June 4 meeting, council members approved the county’s 2019-2020 fiscal year budget. The ordinance that council approved kept the school district’s millage at this fiscal year’s amount.

The agenda for that meeting also contained a resolution that would have asked council members to approve the school board’s proposed property tax increase. Councilmember Phillip Taylor, during the meeting, asked that the resolution be removed from the agenda. Taylor told council members that Supt. Foster had asked that any action on the resolution be delayed until he could provide county council members with more information on the school district’s budget work.

The annual shuffling of the county council’s summer meetings has council’s next regular session on July 30. The next regular meeting after that will come on Sept. 10. Council could also schedule a special session to address the school district’s property tax increase.

School board members will receive their next budget update at their regularly scheduled board meeting on June 25. The meeting will be held in the boardroom of the Colleton Annex Learning Center at 6 p.m.