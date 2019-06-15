‘Rural Strong Expo’ to be June 18 downtown

Last Updated: June 12, 2019 at 10:41 am

A small business and farmers’ workshop “Rural Strong Expo” will be held June 18 from 8:30 a.m.-noon at the Colleton Commercial Kitchen, 514 E. Washington St.

The free expo will focus on the development of small rural businesses and farms and increasing awareness of lending programs offered by the Small Business Association (SBA) and U.S. Dept. of Agriculture.

Speakers will include S.C. Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers and SBA Region IV Administrator Ashley Bell.

Topics will include resources available to small businesses and farmers; economic development of rural small business and farmers in S.C.; a panel discussion of business owners and farmers about best practices for rural businesses; and the chance to network with over 20 different organizations that provide free or low-cost assistance to rural entrepreneurs.

To register, visit sba.gov/sc. For information call 803-765-5377.