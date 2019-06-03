Rosa Lee Pitman | Obituaries

Rosa Lee Pitman

Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory

Rosa Lee Bunton Fletcher Pitman, 92, of Beaufort, SC, widow of Lamar Fletcher and Lyman Pitman, died Friday, May 31, 2019 at her residence.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 9:30am at Gray’s Hill Baptist Church.

Funeral services will follow at 10:30am on Tuesday at Gray’s Hill Baptist Church with interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Pitman was born on March 22, 1927 in Hendersonville. She is the daughter of the late Rudolph Bunton and Rosa DeWitt Bunton.

Surviving are one son, D. Wayne (Julie) Fletcher and one daughter, Bonnie C. Smith both of Beaufort; five grandchildren, Matthew (Lindsay) Smith of Dora, Alabama, Michael Smith, Joseph and Andrew Myatt and

James Fletcher of Beaufort; and seven great grandchildren, Merritt, Conner and Aubree Smith, Easton, Cason, Hollis and Fletcher Myatt.

She touched many lives and will be greatly missed.

The family suggests that donations be made to Gray’s Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 2749 Trask Parkway, Beaufort, SC 29906.