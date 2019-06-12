Robinson headed to Spartanburg Methodist

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton County High School Lady Cougar Soccer standout Amiyah D’Nae Robinson will continue her career at NJCAA Division I Spartanburg Methodist College. Robinson, a forward and midfielder, committed to the Pioneers in February and will join them as they compete in Region X.

Robinson fielded offers from USC-Salkehatchie, Limestone College, Lander University, Charleston Southern University and Mississippi Valley State University.

Playing since the age of 10, Robinson spent six years playing for the Colleton County Lady Cougars — four of which she contributed at the varsity level. She is a three-time All-Region selection. In addition, Robinson participated in softball and volleyball for Colleton County.

According to Robinson, she was recruited during a travel soccer tournament. “I played travel ball for Summerville Soccer Club and during a tournament he came to scout other players,” said Robinson. “While there, he had the opportunity to see me play. He then invited me on campus, and it was nothing that I expected — it was way better!

“Spartanburg Methodist felt like the perfect fit,” said Robinson. “The coach was very persuasive and would call at least once a week. After visiting the school and meeting the team, I realized that it was a perfect fit. We all acted alike, which made me feel very comfortable. Academics also played a big part in my decision, because to pursue my career goal, I needed to go to a college where academics and sports are balanced.

“I would like to thank God because he gave me this talent,” said Robinson. “I would also like to thank my family and coaches for pushing me, because faith without work is dead. I would like to thank Coach Joey, Coach Matt, Coach Bert, Coach Weaver and Coach Brandy.”

Robinson is the daughter of Jesse and Sherry Robinson. She maintains a 3.8 GPA and will pursue a degree in biology, preprofessional: pre-dentistry.