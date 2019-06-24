window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-123779972-1');

Reward offered for missing dachshund

by | June 24, 2019 1:53 pm

A reward is offered for the return of a red miniature dappled short-haired female dachshund.

Last week on June 12 by the convenience site employee on Highway 61 near Bee City, who said a white male in an older model black car picked her up and left headed toward Canadys. The man told the employee he was on his way to work a night shift.

“Reba” is very energetic and loving. She was not wearing a collar.

Anyone with any information on her location please call 843-835-2475 or 803-605-6474 any time.

 

