Reward offered for missing dachshund
by The Press and Standard | June 24, 2019 1:53 pm
A reward is offered for the return of a red miniature dappled short-haired female dachshund.
Last week on June 12 by the convenience site employee on Highway 61 near Bee City, who said a white male in an older model black car picked her up and left headed toward Canadys. The man told the employee he was on his way to work a night shift.
“Reba” is very energetic and loving. She was not wearing a collar.
Anyone with any information on her location please call 843-835-2475 or 803-605-6474 any time.
