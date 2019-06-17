Randy Haton | Obituaries
by The Press and Standard | June 17, 2019 1:34 pm
Randy Haton
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
Mr. Randy Joe Haton, 64, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his residence.
Born November 27, 1954 in Spencer, Indiana, he was a son of the late Randle Haton and Ruby Lorene Taylor Harmon.
A memorial service was held at 7 o’clock, Friday evening, June 14, 2019 at Nova Church, Walterboro.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.