Randy Haton | Obituaries

Randy Haton

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Mr. Randy Joe Haton, 64, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his residence.

Born November 27, 1954 in Spencer, Indiana, he was a son of the late Randle Haton and Ruby Lorene Taylor Harmon.

A memorial service was held at 7 o’clock, Friday evening, June 14, 2019 at Nova Church, Walterboro.