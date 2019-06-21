PRTC named ‘Best Place to Work’

Last Updated: June 20, 2019 at 9:44 am

Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative (PRTC) has been named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina based on criteria established by the 14th Annual Best Places to Work program sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce of South Carolina, S.C. Biz magazine, and the Best Companies Group. The winners will be formally recognized at a dinner and reception at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Aug. 1. The winners will also be published in the August 2019 issue of S.C. Biz magazine.

Seventy-five South Carolina-based companies are chosen out of hundreds of nominations statewide in two categories: Small/Medium Employers consisting of companies with 15-249 employees; and Large Employers with 250 or more employees.

PRTC is among the winners in the small/medium category. The winners are based on data analyzed by Best Companies Group following a thorough evaluation of company operations and internal employee surveys about the company’s work environment.

Best Places to Work in South Carolina was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the state of South Carolina, based on their contributions to the state’s economy, workforce and other businesses.

“Best Places to Work in South Carolina set a long-established standard for excellence in the workplace all across the state,” said PRTC CEO Jason Dandridge. “To have been chosen for this honor from among many worthy contenders is an honor not just to our company, but is also a testament to our employees and their commitment to quality and excellence as well.”

For more information on PRTC’s recognition for this award, please contact Dewey Ford, marketing manager at dewey.ford@prtc.us.