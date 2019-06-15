Pre-schoolers take field trip
by The Press and Standard | June 15, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: June 12, 2019 at 10:31 am
Academy Road Preschool’s First steps 4K class went on a field trip to Edventure children’s museum in Columbia. They had a wonderful time and they learned a lot of different things with hands on displays. Teachers Miss Stephanie and Miss Dejha are standing behind the class and left to right are Kyndyn, Jayla, Arianna, Makenzie, Danaisha, Annalise and Bryleigh. In the front is Serenity.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.