Postmasters gather to celebrate promotion
by The Press and Standard | June 7, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: June 5, 2019 at 1:24 pm
Photo by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE
The current and last three postmasters of Walterboro celebrating the promotion of Sherrie White to postmaster of Estill: Kelvin Gordon 2018-present, Doug Mixson 2012-2018, Sherrie White now postmaster of Estill, Edward Culpepper 1994-2012 and Paul Hooker 1981-1994.
