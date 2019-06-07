Postmasters gather to celebrate promotion

Photo by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE

The current and last three postmasters of Walterboro celebrating the promotion of Sherrie White to postmaster of Estill: Kelvin Gordon 2018-present, Doug Mixson 2012-2018, Sherrie White now postmaster of Estill, Edward Culpepper 1994-2012 and Paul Hooker 1981-1994.