Ponytails to play for district

Last Updated: June 26, 2019 at 1:23 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Dixie All-Star Ponytails were scheduled to play Goose Creek for the district championship Tuesday June 25 after defeating Goose Creek 20-14 and Hanahan 25-0 over the weekend at the ACE Basin Sports Complex.

In the opening game against Goose Creek played Friday June 21, Alex Green took the circle for Colleton County and pitched the first two innings, striking out six and issuing three walks. Green was relieved heading into the third in order to be eligible the following day. Savannah Thurston and Sidney Stivender combined in the third and fourth inning and Addison Crosby closed the final two innings.

Xiomara Oxner and Green each went 2-3 with a walk and scored three times for Colleton County. Elena Mathys, Lanasia Sanders, Thurston, Caroline Herndon, Brayli Stanfield, Sydney Stivender, Sha’niya Crosby, Catherine Crawford and Addison Kellam also scored in the opening game.

The Ponytails easily shut out Hanahan in game two played Sunday June 23. Alex Green threw a complete four-inning mercy-ruled game that was one error away from a no-hitter. Green struck out nine. Oxner got things started for Colleton County’s offense with an in-the-park homerun in the first at-bat of the game. The Ponytails went on to score 14 runs in the first inning, six of which were scored on walks. Every player in Colleton County’s dugout crossed home plate.

The Ponytail’s roster includes Catherine Crawford, Addison Crosby, Sha’niya Crosby, Alexander Green, Caroline Herndon, Addison Kellam, Elena Mathys, Xiomara Oxner, Lanasia Sanders, Brayli Stanfield, Sydney Stivender and Savannah Thurston. They are coached by Kevin Crosby, Frankie Kellam and Chris Stivender.