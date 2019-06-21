Police visit Bible school

Last Updated: June 20, 2019 at 9:40 am

Walterboro Police Department Patrolman Lee Riley and his new canine partner, Hydro, entertained students at Mt. Olive Baptist Church’s Vacation Bible School last Thursday. Sgt. Amye Stivender and Lance Cpl. Lindsay Ament talked to the group about law enforcement, the equipment they use, etc. before moving out to meet Hydro.

The week-long Bible school for ages from beginners to seniors featured lunch and various recreational activities for the students, as classes on the theme “On Safari: Stewards of God.” Youth classes were held on Wednesday-Friday nights. Events concluded with a fellowship fun day on Saturday.

“It’s been fun and enjoyable,” said VBS Director Alzitia Miller. “I always enjoy the kids and learning about God and His word.”

Pastor is the Rev. Wayne G. Carter.