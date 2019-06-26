Penfield represents USC-B in Carhartt Bassmaster College Series in New York

Last Updated: June 26, 2019 at 6:45 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

Imagine traveling 2,480 miles in hope the fish are biting.

That is exactly what Colleton County High School Class of 2017 graduate Reese Penfield and his teammate Charley Kuhn did last week. Representing the University of South Carolina Bluffton, Penfield and Kuhn traveled to Waddington, N.Y. to compete in the 2019 Carhartt Bassmaster College Series in a field of 149 two-man collegiate teams from across 27 states.

The three-day bass tournament was held on the St. Lawrence River, which borders the eastern U.S. and Canada. The bass season began June 15 in upstate New York and water temperature on the St. Lawrence hovered at 60 degrees with water clarity reported up to 12 feet.

Penfield and Kuhn finished 119 out of 149 teams, weighting in at 31 lbs. and five ounces. Less than 10 pounds separated 50-percent of the field. The tournament will go down in the Bassmaster College Series record book, with the day one cumulative weight of 3,031-3 and a combined catch of 5,687-4 across three days.

“It was an amazing opportunity to travel to New York and fish in a way we don’t get to here in the Lowcountry,” said Penfield. “Representing USC-B and being able to get our name out there in a top-level collegiate tournament was great. I’d like to thank all our sponsors, but especially Hilton Head Boat House who helped us with gear and tackle for the trip. We are looking forward to the next tournament.”

The duo will represent the Sand Sharks in the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series Championship to be held in Dayton, Tenn. on Lake Chickamauga August 1-3. The tournament will feature more than 100 of the top college teams from across the United States.

Penfield is the son of Joni and Larry Penfield of Walterboro. Currently a rising junior at USC-B, Penfield is pursuing an undergraduate degree in business management.