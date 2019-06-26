Ozone All-Stars fall in championship

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Dixie Ozone All-Stars were eliminated from tournament competition following a 9-5 loss to Bluffton in the District VIII championship game Monday June 17. The Ozone went 2-2 in the tournament, after an opening loss against Bluffton (8-1) and wins over Beaufort (16-1) and Hilton Head (6-2).

Daveon Varner, Tanner Caldwell and Landen Carpenter handled the pitching in the championship game. Devin Edwards-Miller, Ethan Driggers, Britton Phillips, Carpenter and Varner scored for Colleton County.

“The boys played well, but the slow pitching proved too much for our bats,” said Coach Mike Phillips. “Daveon pitched well, but ran out of pitches.”

The Ozone roster included Roger Adams, Tanner Caldwell, Landen Carpenter, Ethan Driggers, Devin Edwards-Miller, Brinton Jirel, Alejandro Marin, Grayson Martin, Xavier Oxner, Britton Phillips, Asher Robertson and Daveon Varner. They are coached by Mike Phillips, Ricky Caldwell and Timmy Carpenter.