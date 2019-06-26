Owen William Colson Jr. | Obituary

WALTERBORO: Mr. Owen William Colson Jr., husband of Janet Price Colson, passed away Monday afternoon June 17, 2019 at the McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville. He was 78.

Mr. Colson was born in Walterboro on Feb. 22, 1941, a son of the late Owen William Colson Sr. and Ruth Smith Colson. He was a veteran of the Air Force Reserve, and was the former manager of the Walterboro Pole Yard Company. Mr. Colson was a self-employed contractor for a period of time, but was known throughout the community as the owner and operator of Colson’s Quick Mart on Sidneys Road. He had attended both Four Square Gospel Church and Living Word Church. He was a former softball and basketball coach in church league ball, and was a man who loved people and always put the needs of others before his own. He will truly be missed.

In addition to his wife of 55 years, he is survived by his children: Ronnie Colson (Laura), Donny Colson (Lane) and Christina Colson. There are three grandchildren, Dalton, Jackson and Jacob Colson. He leaves behind a brother, Ray W. Colson (Josie) and a sister Etta Ruth Parrish (Orville).

Funeral services were held Friday morning June 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, with burial following in the Bedon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul St., Walterboro, is in charge of arrangements.