Odessa Stephens scholarship awarded
by The Press and Standard | June 29, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: June 26, 2019 at 2:13 pm
The Odessa Stephens Memorial Educational Scholarship was awarded Saturday June 22 at the Colleton County Memorial Library. This year’s recipient was 2019 Colleton County High School graduate India Stokes (holding $500 check), pictured with her family and members of the scholarship committee.
