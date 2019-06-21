NWS issues heat advisory for Saturday

Last Updated: June 21, 2019 at 4:08 pm

National Weather Service Charleston SC 332 PM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019 Hampton- Inland Colleton-Dorchester-Inland Jasper-Beaufort- Coastal Colleton-Charleston-Coastal Jasper-Tidal Berkeley- Including the cities of Hampton, Yemassee, Walterboro, Saint George, Summerville, Ridgeland, Beaufort, Hilton Head Island, Edisto Beach, Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY... The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a Heat Advisory, which is in effect from 10 AM to 6 PM EDT Saturday. * HEAT INDEX VALUES...Temperatures in the mid 90s and moderate levels of humidity will produce heat indices of 105 to 108 on Saturday. * IMPACTS...The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must be outdoors, drink plenty of fluids, wear light weight clothing and stay out of direct sunshine. In addition, know the signs of heat illnesses and be sure to check on those who are most vulnerable to the heat such as young children and the elderly. Never leave children or pets in a vehicle. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency - call 9 1 1.