NWS issues heat advisory for Saturday

by | June 21, 2019 4:07 pm

Last Updated: June 21, 2019 at 4:08 pm

National Weather Service Charleston SC
332 PM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019

Hampton-
Inland Colleton-Dorchester-Inland Jasper-Beaufort-
Coastal Colleton-Charleston-Coastal Jasper-Tidal Berkeley-
Including the cities of  Hampton, Yemassee, Walterboro, Saint George, Summerville,
Ridgeland, Beaufort, Hilton Head Island, Edisto Beach,
Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, 

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a Heat
Advisory, which is in effect from 10 AM to 6 PM EDT Saturday.

* HEAT INDEX VALUES...Temperatures in the mid 90s and moderate
  levels of humidity will produce heat indices of 105 to 108 on
  Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during
  outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must be outdoors, drink plenty of fluids, wear light
weight clothing and stay out of direct sunshine. In addition,
know the signs of heat illnesses and be sure to check on those
who are most vulnerable to the heat such as young children and
the elderly. Never leave children or pets in a vehicle.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency - call 9 1 1.

