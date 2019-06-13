Noises Off comedy begins Friday

Noises Off, a comedy that ran with great success for five years on Broadway, has come to Walterboro.

The 1992 movie production starred Michael Caine and Carol Burnett.

The Hampton Street Players, in cooperation with the Colleton Civic Center, will present Noises Off on June 14 and 15. Shows begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings and at 3 p.m. Sunday June 16.

“This rollicking slapstick theatrical farce, directed by Scott Grooms and Erik Lindstrom, features a cast of nine local residents and is sure to delight our audience,” said Colleton Center Director Jean Harrigal.

Visit www.colletoncivic.org for tickets or purchase them for $18 at the box office before the show.