New shooting range opens in Richland County

People in the Midlands can now enjoy a new rifle and pistol range in Richland County.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) held a grand opening ceremony for the Wateree Rifle and Pistol Range last Friday June 21.

“We have been looking for an opportunity to build a public shooting range in the Midlands for several years, and the Wateree Rifle and Pistol Range meets this need,” said SCDNR Maj. Billy Downer. “Now, folks in the Midlands have a place where they can shoot safely for free.”

The Wateree Rifle and Pistol Range is one of six public ranges operated by the SCDNR across the state. On average, 22,000 people visit SCDNR ranges annually.

The Wateree Rifle and Pistol Range will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.