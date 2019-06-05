New Salk head baseball coach named

Jeremy Joye has been named the new head baseball coach for the USC Salkehatchie Indians team.

Director of Athletics Jane Brewer said, “We are thrilled to have Jeremy as our new head baseball coach. His baseball experience coupled with his familiarity with Salkehatchie and our area, as well as his energy and enthusiasm, bode well for some exciting Indian baseball next year and in the years to come. He loves Salkehatchie and I think that will be evident in everything he does.”

Entering his inaugural season as head baseball coach, Joye is a product of the program, having been an Indian under Joe Baxter in 2003. A native of South Carolina, he is a 2001 graduate of Manning High School and a 2009 graduate of the University of South Carolina, earning a B.A. degree in early childhood education. Joye also earned a master’s degree in education through Anderson University in 2017.

Joye began his coaching career in 2005 as an assistant for Manning High School before being named the head coach for the JV squad the following year. In 2007 Joye moved to the college ranks as an assistant at fellow Region X program USC-Sumter, serving for four seasons as the outfielders coach and assisting with hitting instruction and recruiting.

In August of 2011, he joined the coaching staff at Spartanburg Methodist College under head coach Tim Wallace, helping guide the Pioneers to three consecutive trips to the Division I NJCAA World Series (2012, 2013, 2014).

A middle infielder by trade, Joye spent three of his eight seasons at Spartanburg Methodist College working with the Pioneer outfielders, but worked mostly with infielders. In addition, he spent seven of those eight seasons as the strength and conditioning coach for position players. He also managed the strength and conditioning for pitchers in his final season.

Joye has also been active in coaching during the summer. He has been involved with the prestigious S.C. Diamond Devils program for many years and also has spent time in the Coastal Plains League as an assistant with the Thomasville Hi-Toms in 2010 and the Columbia Blowfish in 2011.

Jeremy and his wife Rachel have two daughters: Harper Leigh (5) and Mary Quinn (2).