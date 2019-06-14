New interior design shop downtown

Simply Yours Interiors is now open at 301 N. Lucas St. The store held its grand opening and open house on Thursday June 6.

Owner-manager Rocki Hovenga, who has lived in the Lowcountry since 1999, has created a wide variety of window treatments around the greater Charleston area. She has over 25 years of experience fabricating draperies, shades, valances, cornice boards and bedding.

The business offers custom window treatments, bedding and accessories, pillows and cushions, as well as a line of fabrics and drapery hardware. Design consultation is available upon request.

“Simply Yours is like a wedding dress for your windows,” said Janet Goodwin.

For information call 843-408-2412 or email simplyyoursinteriordesign@gmail.com.