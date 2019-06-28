Motorcyclist killed in crash

A motorcyclist was killed the afternoon of June 27 when he collided with a car on Charleston Highway.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey reports that Brandon Norton, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He listed the cause of death as multiple trauma.

Harvey said that indications were that Norton had been residing in Colleton County but he had not yet been able to verify an address.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Norton was riding his motorcycle west on Charleston Highway about 4:50 p.m. when he went left of center and collided head-on with an eastbound automobile.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the fatality.