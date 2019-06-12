McCloud to continue soccer career at USC Sumter

Last Updated: June 12, 2019 at 10:17 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

One of Colleton County High School’s top-ranked honor graduates Preston McCloud will have a life-long dream of playing soccer at the next level come true when he joins the NJCAA Fire Ants at the University of South Carolina–Sumter next fall. The Fire Ants participate in Region X. McCloud’s long-range goal is to pursue a degree in business administration and attend law school.

Recruited via Next College Student Athlete (NCSA) as a central-attacking mid/striker, McCloud committed April 1 after fielding an offer from USC–Union.

McCloud has been playing soccer since he was five years old and is a four-year varsity letterman at Colleton County High School. He was named Most Outstanding Player and led the Cougars in goals his junior season. In addition, he played football in his sophomore and junior years.

“I felt USC-Sumter was the best way to improve my soccer skills and get a good education in a city that is enjoyable to live in,” said McCloud. “I also felt it was the best school to be able to get me to a four-year school to play soccer. Academics were very important when it came down to what school I chose to be the most successful and be able to transfer my credits to a four-year school. USC-Sumter offers business administration, which played a big factor in my decision.

“I want to thank my dad who got me in to soccer at a very young age,” said McCloud. “He helped me progress tremendously over the years and I want to make him proud — rest easy. Dad. I also want to thank my head coach Justin White for helping me take the game more seriously and realizing I can take my talent to the next level. Finally, I want to thank Coach Howell for pushing me every day in the weight room to be the best I can. I have been able to lift more than I ever thought I could with his guidance — which will make me a better player on the field.”

McCloud is the son of Dawn McCloud. He will graduate with a 4.904 GPA and is ranked seventh in his class. He plans to pursue his undergraduate degree in business administration and then attend law school.