Mary Zeigler | Obituaries

Mary Zeigler

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Mary Lou Crosby Zeigler, wife of Carlos M. “Ray” Zeigler Sr., passed away Friday evening, June 14, 2019 at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro. She was 75.

Mrs. Zeigler was born October 2, 1943 in Walterboro, a daughter of the late Frampton and Dorothy Craven Crosby Choynacki. For over 16 years she worked in the Clerk of Court Office and the Register of Deeds office at the Colleton County Courthouse. She was a lifelong member of Bethel Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. Mrs. Zeigler was a wonderful southern cook, and she loved to collect angel and clown figurines and spent many Saturdays at yard sales with her daughter.

In addition to her husband of 38 years, she is survived by her children, Carlos McRae Zeigler Jr. of Walterboro and Susan Zeigler Crosby (Wayne) of Walterboro. She has one sister, Ione Fennell of Walterboro. There are three grandchildren: Jonathan Zeigler, Kennedy Crosby, and George Crosby. Mrs. Zeigler leaves behind one great-grandson Hoyt Stivender. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Lemuel C. Crosby and Thomas F. Crosby, and by a great-grandson Kaiden Jonathan Zeigler.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 3:00 at the Bethel Baptist Church, with burial following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 in the church sanctuary. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.