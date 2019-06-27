Mary Lucille Smith | Obituary

SMOAKS: Mary Lucille Smith passed away Monday evening June 24, 2019 in Lexington surrounded by her loving family under hospice care. She was 100.

Mary was born in Colleton County on Aug. 10, 1918, a beloved daughter of Joseph Howell Smith and Bessie Kinard Smith. She was a licensed practical nurse at the State Park Tuberculosis Sanatorium in Columbia, before she interrupted her career to serve in Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC) during World War II. She was a private in the medical section of 610th Army Air Unit. After her service, Mary returned to the sanatorium and eventually retired after 35 years of service.

Mary was active throughout her later years, always serving others and her community. She volunteered with Hospice, and at the age of 98, worked with the organization “Cheez and Cracker Box” in Bamberg. She was the oldest member of Little Swamp United Methodist Church, which she attended her entire life.

She is survived by seven nieces and nephews: Rodney Smith (Rose Ann), Jay Wayne Smith (Marilyn), Steven Smith (Maureen), Patricia Gunter (Jack), Phyllis Hegler (Pat), Debbie Cherry (Bill), and Barbara Shumpert (Donnie). There are a host of great- and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers Jack, Howell, Wendell and Harry Smith.

Funeral services will be held Friday morning June 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Little Swamp United Methodist Church, with burial following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. that morning in the church sanctuary.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the church.

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul St., Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.