Machine Pitch All-Stars open with win

Last Updated: June 26, 2019 at 1:30 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Dixie Machine Pitch All-Stars went 1-2 in the AA District VIII seven team bracket but were eliminated late Saturday following a 15-8 loss to Beaufort at the ACE Basin Sports Complex.

In game one played Friday June 21, Colleton County defeated the Hampton All-Stars 19-9. Kaiden Kinard and Hunter Tucker both went 4-4 at the plate. Owen Olimpo and Jair Doctor were 3-3 and Jaxson Langdale and Phoenix Langdale were 3-4. Cayden Grayson, Channing Terry and Jaxson Jones collected two hits and Sam Witkin and Kane Breland had a hit.

“I was really proud of the way we came out hitting the ball against Hampton,” said Coach Greg Langdale. “We were able to score the maximum runs (7) in the first inning and that set the tone for us offensively for the night. Hunter Tucker and Jaxson Jones really drove the ball hard for us tonight with multiple extra base hits. Owen Olimpo, Phoenix Langdale and Jair Doctor came through with big hits in key situations.

“I thought we did a great job on the bases Friday night,” said Langdale. “We have really worked hard on baserunning and it paid off. Channing Terry had two great two-out hustle baserunning plays that helped score four additional runs. Defensively, we have some things to clean up, but overall, we played a good defensive game. Pitcher Jaxson Langdale, second baseman Sam Witkin, and short stop Kaiden Kinard did a great job in the middle of the infield with several great plays.

“Although we played well against Hampton, we will have to get better if we want to keep advancing,” said Langdale. “We cannot let a win cover up our mistakes. We must correct our mistakes and get better each time out. We have the players that are ready to do this and put in the work.”

The Machine Pitch team fell 10-4 to Bluffton Saturday afternoon. Tucker and Kinard led Colleton County at the plate, going 2-3. Jaxson Langdale, Terry, Jones, Witkin and Breland had a hit each.

“I thought we played a real good game against Bluffton and gave ourselves a chance to win,” said Langdale. “Unfortunately, we happened to play a more experienced team. We made some mistakes, but overall, we played good enough to win on most days. Offensively, we put the ball in play and had just two strikeouts in the game. It seemed like we were always hitting it right at them and they were making the play. Defensively, we played about as good as we could, but Bluffton was able to hit the ball when they needed to and in crucial situations, they came through with big hits. I was really proud of the game we played against Bluffton.”

In the elimination game, Colleton County came up short against Beaufort. Phoenix Langdale was perfect at the plate, going 3-3. Jaxson Langdale, Grayson and Jones collected multiple hits.

“We came out really flat,” said Langdale. “We made several errors in the first two innings that cost us a lot of runs, and everything we hit was right at someone. After two innings, we had dug ourselves a deep hole, being down by 11 runs. We were able to chip away over the next few innings, but the deficit was just too much.

“Our coaching staff was very thankful for the hard work the players put in over the last few weeks,” said Langdale. “Ten of our players were playing in their first-ever tournament setting. We had 12 boys that love baseball, listen well and will do anything we ask — making it a fun and easy team to coach.”