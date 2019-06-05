Letter to the Editor | Opinion

Last Updated: June 5, 2019 at 1:35 pm

Graduation: Please respect others

Dear Editor:

Well, it’s that time of year again: graduation time. My youngest of four is graduating this year, so I will, of course, be proudly attending the CCHS graduation ceremony this Friday. But I am trying to get myself prepared to be aggravated, as I have been at almost every graduation I have attended.

I get aggravated when people holler and yell when their child’s name is called and keep doing it so that you cannot even hear the next name called, or sometimes the next 2 or 3 names. I know they love their child, but so do the parents/family waiting for the next student’s name (or names) to be announced, and they deserve to have their name(s) heard as well.

Then there are the families who, as soon as their child receives their diploma, decide to slowly get up and leave, usually holding several balloons, so that all those behind them cannot see a thing that is taking place on the field. Where are they going anyway? They can’t be meeting their child because the students do not leave the field until the end of the ceremony. I know sometimes the ceremonies run long, but people sit through 2-plus hour movies in a movie theater and don’t think anything of it. This is just not a once a year event — it is a once in a lifetime event for all the students graduating, and they should all be shown some respect and admiration for their 13 or more years of hard work that got them to this day.

I also get aggravated when people pay no attention and talk all the way through the valedictorian and salutatorian speeches, and the prayer. Do people not know, or do they just not care, that these students are ranked 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in their class? That is quite an accomplishment! Surely you can be quiet and listen for a few minutes to show respect and admiration for all their hard work.

When my son graduated in 2004, he was the salutatorian, so had the honor of giving a speech. My parents drove all the way from Canada to be able to attend their grandson’s graduation. My father’s legs were paralyzed from having polio in the 1950s, and was in a wheelchair, so I sat with them in the handicapped area on the field while the rest of the family sat in the stands. Just as my son was called up to give his speech, a lady came into the section and passed by everyone in the row behind us, going to the only open seat which was at the end of the row, and talking loudly the whole way. I turned around and went “Shhh” as loudly as you can “shhh” but she never even heard me, or if she did she didn’t care. It was very distracting and made it very difficult to hear what my son was saying. Needless to say, I was extremely aggravated.

How could she be so rude and inconsiderate and take away my and my parents’ enjoyment of this once-in-a-lifetime honor for my son? I had to read his speech later to find out what he said.

There’s a lot of talk about discipline problems and lack of respect in our schools, and when you see how some adults act at public events, you can partly understand why.

I hope I will be pleasantly surprised at this graduation. These kids deserve it.

Congratulations to all the 2019 graduates!!

Ruth Lucas

Walterboro