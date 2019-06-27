Juneteenth celebrated

Last Updated: June 26, 2019 at 2:35 pm

Eastside County Park on Franklin Street became a place of celebration June 22.

The park became the home to Colleton County’s observance of Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day.

Juneteenth has been celebrated in Texas for more than a century.

Though the Emancipation Proclamation was issued on Jan. 1, 1863, slaves in Texas did not know that they were free until June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger and 2,000 federal troops were sent to Galveston to enforce the slaves’ new freedom.

From 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, the Eastside Acres Community Group celebrated emancipation.

The celebration included performances by the Divine Destiny Dangers, Sean the Comedian, and New Life Youth Choir.

A reenactment of June 19, 1865 was conducted, African Folk Storyteller Thelma Williams performed and Leila Williams performed a narrative to educate youngsters about the historical significance of Juneteenth.