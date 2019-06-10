John Terry, Sr. | Obituaries
by The Press and Standard | June 10, 2019 1:30 pm
John Todd Terry, Sr.
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
ROUND O – Mr. John Todd Terry, Sr., 55, entered into rest Saturday evening, June 8, 2019, at his home in Round O.
Born February 5, 1964, in Charleston, he was a son of Mrs. Gladys Welch and the late Luther Terry.
The family will receive friends during a time of visitation this Tuesday evening, June 11, 2019, from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.
