Jesse Brabham | Obituaries

Jesse Brabham
LODGE – Mr. Jesse Duboise Brabham, Jr., 93, of Lodge, entered into rest Wednesday morning, June 12, 2019.
Born December 22, 1925, in Colleton County, he was a son of the late Jesse Duboise Brabham, Sr. and the late Laura Mae Ulmer Brabham.
Funeral services will be conducted 3 o’clock Friday afternoon, June 14, 2019, from Lodge United Methodist Church, Highway 64, Lodge. The Reverend Chris King officiating. Interment with Masonic Rites will follow in the churchyard.
The family will receive friends during a time of visitation this Thursday evening from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.
