Jeni Robinson Lynch | Obituary

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Jeni Robinson Lynch, 59, entered into rest Thursday morning, June 20, 2019, at her home in Walterboro.

Born October 1, 1959, in Atlanta, Georgia, she was a daughter of Weyman Snipes and Rachel Westbury Ramsey. She was formerly a manger with the Walterboro Airport, where she enjoyed skydiving and flying airplanes. Jeni was very much a people person, loved country music, traveling, and going to the beach. She lived a full and happy life.

Surviving are: her children, Roger Murray and his wife Crystal of Ladson, Nicholas Hunt of Alabama, and Jesse Lynch of Walterboro; two brothers, Arnold Jones of Saint George and Davy Jones of Rosinville; and three sisters, Robin Bishop and her husband Chris of Canadys, Jennifer Gruber of Grover, and Tammy Adams of Georgia. There are four grandchildren, Alan Murray, Andrea Murray, Dakota Murray, and David Murray; and her companion of seventeen years, Ray Lyons. She was preceded in death by a brother, Roger; and a sister, Tammy Jones. She was known as a mother to: Alexis Rogers, Shawn Butler, Hank Harris, Trenton Stanfill, Justin Summers and countless others.

