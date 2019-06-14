Inspirational gift shop now open

Last Updated: June 12, 2019 at 10:30 am

The June 8 grand opening of Bountiful Blessings Gift Shop at 1029 Bells Highway started with the cutting of the ceremonial red ribbon.

Walterboro Mayor Bill Young joined shop owner Tammy Stephens-Breland and her husband Melvin Breland for the ribbon cutting. Bishop Talmadge Wiggins of Lively Stone Temple in Bamberg offered a blessing prior to the cutting of the ribbon.

Bountiful Blessings carries a wide variety of inspiration gifts and offers visitors salads, pastries, cakes, pies and muffins available for eat in or take out.

Cold drinks and hot coffee are also available.

Stephens-Breland said as she was considering a name for the shop, she asked God’s guidance, “it was the name I asked God for.”

In 2017, she opened Tammy’s Inspirational Gift Shop on East Washington Street. She opened the business when she was out of work due to surgery. “I closed it down when I had to go to work,” she explained.

The chance to open another shop came when she and Melvin became man and wife six month ago. “He told me I didn’t have to work anymore.” For seven years she had worked as a barber on Parris Island. Melvin gave her the chance “to focus on my dream, my inspirational gift shop.”