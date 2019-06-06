Incidents produce criminal charges

Last Updated: June 5, 2019 at 1:31 pm

A 55-year-old Walterboro man has been arrested on four charges in connection with his alleged improper sexual conduct towards a young girl.

Michael A. Ramsey, 55, of Walterboro, was arrested May 31 on charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second-degree assault and battery, first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 years old.

Ramsey appeared at a bond hearing June 1 at Walterboro Municipal Court on the charges. Bond was set at $60,000 surety on the criminal sexual conduct charge, $40,000 surety on both the first-degree sexual exploitation and disseminating obscene material charges, and $10,000 surety on the assault and battery charge. He was released on bond.

According to information provided by the Walterboro Police Department, Ramsey’s first alleged improper conduct occurred in late 2017 and early 2018 when he reportedly engaged in improper communication with a 13-year-old girl.

In April the police department was contacted again concerning Ramsey’s alleged actions against the same young girl.

In a forensic interview with the victim, the now 14-year-old girl stated he reportedly touched her inappropriately on two occasions, physically assaulted her on third occasion and showed her inappropriate cell phone photographs of women and himself.