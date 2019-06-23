In Jesus, the sting of death is no more | Faith

Last Updated: June 20, 2019 at 9:58 am

“I have the keys to Death and Hades”

— Revelation 1:18

Although the age-old thief, death, was defanged upon the cross, its stilling force still awaits all the sons of man who sojourn through the shadows of this valley of death. The vegetation of the soil, the birds of the air, the creeping things of the earth, and sons of man, alike, will all succumb to the finality of its flood.

Solomon, the king of Israel, writes in his book of wisdom, Ecclesiastes, that the dead, “forever…have no more share in all that is done under the sun” (Ecclesiastes 9:6).

Death’s encroachment upon the life of this world is not only non-debatable it is all-together ultimate. For those who trust in themselves to navigate these deadly seas of life, the end of all things is nigh. Truly, not only do we see this fatal advance of death marked in the number of headstones which line the faces of our cemeteries, we see it, as well, marked in the number of wrinkles which line the faces of our own mirrors.

“But God, being rich in mercy because of the great love with which He loved us, even when we were dead in our trespasses, made us alive together with Christ — by grace you have been saved” (Ephesians 2:4-5).

Irrevocably, for those who have placed their faith in Jesus and His work on the cross, the end is but the final beginning. The finality of death’s flood has been conquered in the flood that flowed from the fountain of God’s grace. Now, although tears may line the faces of our age, our hearts are filled with everlasting joy at the passing of another saint into the fold of the Great Shepherd’s care.

Indeed, as the psalmist writes of the mystery of God’s predestined purpose, “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints” (Psalm 116:15). For, upon the cross, Christ assumed the grave. Then, three days later, He was raised. From the grave to the right hand of the Father, from then and forever more, the championing call of Christ is, “Fear not, I am the first and the last, and the living one. I died, and behold I am alive forevermore, and I have the keys to death and hades.” (Revelation 1:17-18).

See now! Although we have all assumed the stain of sin and the death of Adam when we trust our lives to Christ and believe that His atoning work on the cross was for the payment of our sins, we will assume the eternal security of His salvation. For, “as by a man came death, by a man has come also the resurrection of the dead. For as in Adam all die, so also in Christ shall all be made alive” (1 Corinthians 15:21-22).

Will you place your faith in this Savior, today, and be made alive?

(Jeremy Breland of Ruffin is a student at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He can be reached at jbreland572@gmail.com.)