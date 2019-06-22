Huddle House in Walterboro sweetens June with second annual National Sweet Cakes Day

VIP Customers to Receive Free Sweet Cakes on June 25

WHAT: On Tuesday, June 25, in celebration of its second annual National Sweet Cakes Day, Huddle House in Walterboro is serving FREE Old-Fashioned Buttermilk Sweet Cake pancakes to customers.

WHEN: National Sweet Cakes Day – Tuesday, June 25

WHERE: Walterboro Huddle House – 1593 Bells Hwy, Walterboro, SC 29488

HOW: The offer is extended exclusively for Huddle House Email & SMS club members and Huddle House social media followers who present the offer on their phone or with a printed email.