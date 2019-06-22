window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-123779972-1');

Huddle House in Walterboro sweetens June with second annual National Sweet Cakes Day

by | June 22, 2019 5:00 am

Last Updated: June 21, 2019 at 12:24 pm

VIP Customers to Receive Free Sweet Cakes on June 25

WHAT: On Tuesday, June 25, in celebration of its second annual National Sweet Cakes Day, Huddle House in Walterboro is serving FREE Old-Fashioned Buttermilk Sweet Cake pancakes to customers.

WHEN: National Sweet Cakes Day – Tuesday, June 25

WHERE: Walterboro Huddle House – 1593 Bells Hwy, Walterboro, SC 29488

HOW: The offer is extended exclusively for Huddle House Email & SMS club members and Huddle House social media followers who present the offer on their phone or with a printed email.

