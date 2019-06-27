Honored for effort in reducing underage alcohol use, abuse

Last Updated: June 26, 2019 at 2:58 pm

On June 13, the 14th Circuit Alcohol Enforcement Team held its 2019 Year-End Luncheon at the Bull Durham Building in Estill, hosted by Estill Police Department and the Estill Town Council.

The 14th Circuit Alcohol Enforcement Team was created in 2007 and is funded by the S.C. Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services. The New Life Center currently serves as the host agency for the 14th Circuit Alcohol Enforcement Team.

The goal of the Alcohol Enforcement Team is to reduce underage alcohol use throughout the five counties in the 14th Circuit: Allendale, Hampton, Jasper, Colleton and Beaufort.

This goal is achieved through partnerships between law enforcement agencies and county alcohol and drug abuse agency prevention departments. AET partners work together to implement environmental strategies, such as alcohol compliance checks, merchant education, media/awareness, public safety checkpoints, saturation patrols, and community education and outreach.

The following agencies participated in the 14th Circuit Alcohol Enforcement Team from July 1, 2018–June 30, 2019: Walterboro Police Department, Colleton County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, Hampton Police Department, Estill Police Department, Varnville Police Department, Yemassee Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Ridgeland Police Department, Hardeeville Police Department, Port Royal Police Department, SLED, Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department, and New Life Center.

Throughout the fiscal year there were a total of seven bar checks, 17 public safety checkpoints, one party dispersal, 15 saturation patrols, 21 community outreach and education events, and 69 alcohol compliance checks. Of the 69 alcohol compliance checks conducted, five licensed establishments sold alcohol to an underage minor.

The month of April was declared Alcohol Awareness Month in South Carolina by Governor Henry McMaster, and the Out of Their Hands enforcement/education campaign was sponsored by the S.C. Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services from March 23-May 15.

Walterboro Police Department officers Amye Stivender and Lindsay Ament were among those awarded Out of Their Hands Challenge Coins during the luncheon.

The Out of Their Hands Campaign is hosted yearly to raise awareness of the dangers of underage alcohol use and to increase law enforcement efforts to limit access to alcohol by young people throughout South Carolina. This year, S.C. Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services hosted an Out of Their Hands Challenge and awarded Challenge Coins to law enforcement officers and prevention specialists who participated in at least eight hours of enforcement/education activities to prevent underage alcohol use and save lives in their community.

“Thank you to all law enforcement agencies throughout the 14th Circuit for the work that you do daily to protect your communities and ultimately save lives!” said Nicole Smith, 14th Circuit AET coordinator.