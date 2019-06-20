Hampton St. Players present play in new Civic Center

The Hampton Street Players presented “Noises Off,” a theatrical farce about an ensemble case living and acting on the road last weekend at The Colleton Civic Center.

The first act featured the cast in a dress rehearsal of a fictional play at the Civic Center, set in the living room of Phillip and Flavis Brent’s country home. Act Two occurred a month later at an unnamed theater with the audience viewing the backstage intrigues that occur out of the audience’s view.

“This is another great performance brought to our community by the Hampton Street Players. Erik Lindstrom and Scott Grooms did an excellent job co-directing. We are grateful for all the help from the cast, crew, designers, attendees and donors in supporting this production. This was a complicated set to design and build, so all participation was appreciated!” said Jean Harrigal, director of The Colleton Center.

The cast included:

Dotty Otley as Mrs. Clackett – Kathryn Peer

Lloyd Dallas as The Director – Vaughn Spearman

Garry Lejeune as Roger Tramplemain – Brandon L. Joyner

Brooke Ashton as Vicki Mobray – Amber Antill

Poppy Norton-Taylor As Stage Manager – Bonita Cheney

Frederick Fellows as Philip Brent- Jim Prenner

Belinda Blair as Flavia Brent – Sarah Keith

Tim Allgood as Stage Manager – Randy Mills

Se Ls Don Mowbray as The Burglar – John Hildebrand

Director – Erik Lindstrom

Technical Director – Scott Grooms

Lighting and Sound – Scott and Sonya Grooms, Rachel Dandridge

Costumes and Props – Gail Lindstrom

Set Design – Gary Gebhardt, A.I.A.

Set Construction – Erik Lindstrom, Scott Grooms, Gary Gephard, Kathryn Peer, Steve Peer, Danny Vogt, Diane Downey, Karla Daddieco, Jim Prenner.

Backstage – Sonya Grooms, Gail Lindstrom, Gary Nahrstedt, Chuck Moyer.

Special thanks to Corbett’s Building Supply for lumber donation; Carl and Gail Lindstrom for set furnishings; and Kirsten Paindiris of Studio K Designs for graphic design.