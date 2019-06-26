Hammond accepts position in Fayetteville
by The Press and Standard | June 26, 2019 5:00 pm
Last Updated: June 26, 2019 at 6:48 pm
By CINDY CROSBY
cindyc4@yahoo.com
Outgoing Colleton County School District Director of Athletics Leon Hammond has accepted a position in the Fayetteville County Public School System in Fayetteville, Ga.
Hammond will serve as the athletic director, as well as take on the role of assistant principal.
According to Hammond, he will also begin working toward his educational specialist degree beginning in January.
Currently, Hammond is finishing out his final weeks in Colleton County before making the move to join his family in Georgia.
On June 3, Hammond and his wife and daughter, Vivian, welcomed Isabella Kathryn to their family.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.