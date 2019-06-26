Hammond accepts position in Fayetteville

Last Updated: June 26, 2019 at 6:48 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Outgoing Colleton County School District Director of Athletics Leon Hammond has accepted a position in the Fayetteville County Public School System in Fayetteville, Ga.

Hammond will serve as the athletic director, as well as take on the role of assistant principal.

According to Hammond, he will also begin working toward his educational specialist degree beginning in January.

Currently, Hammond is finishing out his final weeks in Colleton County before making the move to join his family in Georgia.

On June 3, Hammond and his wife and daughter, Vivian, welcomed Isabella Kathryn to their family.