Graduates, don’t ‘bury’ your gifts | Faith

Last Updated: May 29, 2019 at 10:09 am

Many graduations have taken place already this month, but there are more yet to come. As the students march across that stage, they have been equipped to do many things that can help them to make a difference in this world.

God has given many of you more skills and talents than you may even imagine, but whatever they are, use them. Graduates, don’t “bury” your gifts because if you do that, then you will be cheating yourselves and the world out of vast differences that you could have made.

Hebrews 13:16 (ESV) states, “Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have, for such sacrifices are pleasing to God.” Another verse of Scripture says, “Do not withhold good from those to whom it is due, when it is in your power to do it,” (Proverbs 3:27 ESV).

In other words, use what you have been given to help others, and use it where it is best needed. Make a difference in this world because…”For unto whomsoever much is given, of him shall be much required,” (Luke 12:48 KJV). Therefore, don’t get an education and sit down on it. There are so many needs out there to be fulfilled.

When I say, “Don’t ‘bury’ your gifts,” there are consequences if you do. Here is a portion of the “Parable of the Talents.”

Read it and see how closely it relates to the point that I am trying to make about burying, or in other words, unproductive use of what gifts God has bestowed upon you.

“For it will be like a man going on a journey, who called his servants and entrusted to them his property.

“To one he gave five talents, to another two, to another one, to each according to his ability. Then he went away.

“He who had received the five talents went at once and traded with them, and he made five talents more. So also he who had the two talents made two talents more. But he who had received the one talent went and dug in the ground and hid his master’s money.

“Now after a long time the master of those servants came and settled accounts with them. And he who had received the five talents came forward, bringing five talents more, saying, ‘Master, you delivered to me five talents; here, I have made five talents more.’ His master said to him, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a little; I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of your master.’

And he also who had the two talents came forward, saying, ‘Master, you delivered to me two talents; here, I have made two talents more.’ His master said to him, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a little; I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of your master.’

He also who had received the one talent came forward, saying, ‘Master, I knew you to be a hard man, reaping where you did not sow, and gathering where you scattered no seed, so I was afraid, and I went and hid your talent in the ground. Here, you have what is yours,’” (Matthew 25:14-25 ESV). Locate and read the remaining verses to see what the consequences were for the one who buried his talent.

Graduates, the world needs ministers, teachers, scientists, lawyers, doctors, nurses, custodians, transportation workers, secretaries, other healthcare workers, sanitation workers, contractors, brick masons, musicians, coaches, writers, accountants, bankers, astronauts, entrepreneurs, pilots, flight attendants, medical researchers, politicians, and the list goes on.

Therefore, if you have been gifted or will be gifted the skills to fulfill one of these careers or others, step out on faith, use your skills where they are needed, and make a unique difference in this world. Keep Christ in your life, ask for His guidance, and trust Him along your journey. He will make a way out of no way for you to reach your goals.

Congratulations and best wishes for a bright future to all of you, graduates!

In conclusion, ponder this illustration, “The Right Place,” as you think about your future plans on this new journey on which you are about to embark.

“A mother and a baby camel were lying around under a tree. Then the baby camel asked, ‘Why do camels have humps?’

“The mother camel considered this and said, ‘We are desert animals, so we have the humps to store water so we can survive with very little water.’

“The baby camel thought for a moment then said, ‘Ok…why are our legs long and our feet rounded?’

“The mama replied, ‘They are meant for walking in the desert.’

“The baby paused. After a beat, the camel asked, ‘Why are our eyelashes long? Sometimes they get in my way.’

“The mama responded, ‘Those long thick eyelashes protect your eyes from the desert sand when it blows in the wind.’

“The baby thought and thought. Then he said, ‘I see. So the hump is to store water when we are in the desert, the legs are for walking through the desert, and these eyelashes protect my eyes from the desert. Then why are we in the zoo?’”

“The Lesson: Skills and abilities are only useful if you are in the right place at the right time. Otherwise they go to waste.”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)