Sparta Live

Gospel at Johnsville

by | June 15, 2019 5:00 am

Last Updated: June 12, 2019 at 10:36 am

Gospel singers Appointed from Aiken, Destiny from Columbia, Simmons and Clayton Risher and Danny Drain performed Sunday May 19 at the Johnsville Mayfest gospel event. Saturday’s events included a parade, several jump castles and a variety of vendors, all at the Johnsville Community Center. “It was a great success again this year,” said organizer Jimmy Wiggins. “We had a good turnout and I got lots of positive feedback from those who attended.” Colleton County High School Principal Maurice Cannon was grand marshal for the parade.

