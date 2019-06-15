Gospel at Johnsville

Gospel singers Appointed from Aiken, Destiny from Columbia, Simmons and Clayton Risher and Danny Drain performed Sunday May 19 at the Johnsville Mayfest gospel event. Saturday’s events included a parade, several jump castles and a variety of vendors, all at the Johnsville Community Center. “It was a great success again this year,” said organizer Jimmy Wiggins. “We had a good turnout and I got lots of positive feedback from those who attended.” Colleton County High School Principal Maurice Cannon was grand marshal for the parade.