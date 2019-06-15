Gospel at Johnsville
by The Press and Standard | June 15, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: June 12, 2019 at 10:36 am
Gospel singers Appointed from Aiken, Destiny from Columbia, Simmons and Clayton Risher and Danny Drain performed Sunday May 19 at the Johnsville Mayfest gospel event. Saturday’s events included a parade, several jump castles and a variety of vendors, all at the Johnsville Community Center. “It was a great success again this year,” said organizer Jimmy Wiggins. “We had a good turnout and I got lots of positive feedback from those who attended.” Colleton County High School Principal Maurice Cannon was grand marshal for the parade.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.