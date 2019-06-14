Future soldiers recognized
by The Press and Standard | June 14, 2019 5:00 pm
Last Updated: June 12, 2019 at 10:35 am
A military ceremony recognized several students at Colleton County High School who have enlisted in the U.S. Armed Forces. The recent program was coordinated by Kimberly Footman, career development facilitator at CCHS.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.